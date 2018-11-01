Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Lattice Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.36 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.