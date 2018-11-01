Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $77.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

