Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,069. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $454.25 million, a PE ratio of -415.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $103,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William John Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $385,990 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,034,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after buying an additional 599,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 121,258 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,291,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 82,104 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

