Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 2.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp owned 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.93.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $362,858.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,823.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grover sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $1,154,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,133.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 945 shares of company stock worth $112,226 and sold 339,558 shares worth $39,942,082. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $119.84 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

