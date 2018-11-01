Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor updated its FY19 guidance to $0.20-0.35 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $0.20-0.25 EPS.

Shares of VSTO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 1,528,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,187. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $745.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of -0.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $2,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,981,000 after buying an additional 487,576 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,501,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15,483.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

