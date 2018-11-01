Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 360,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares during the period.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

VST opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

