Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Stake Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,908 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.52% of Vocera Communications worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,242,000 after acquiring an additional 223,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 26.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -115.70 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,429 shares of company stock worth $2,631,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

