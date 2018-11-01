Vonovia SE (VNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.97 ($55.78).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNA shares. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting €40.44 ($47.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 1 year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

