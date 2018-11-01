vSportCoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (VSC)

vSportCoin (CURRENCY:VSC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One vSportCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, vSportCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. vSportCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $52,429.00 worth of vSportCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00244871 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.35 or 0.09967846 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About vSportCoin

vSportCoin’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for vSportCoin is vsport.io. vSportCoin’s official Twitter account is @vSport_io.

Buying and Selling vSportCoin

vSportCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSportCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSportCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSportCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

