Wayfair (W) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $14.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.16. 9,948,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,248. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $151.20. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.51.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $73,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,581,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,723.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,115 shares of company stock valued at $61,161,008. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Wayfair by 7.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Wayfair by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Wayfair by 21.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wayfair by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wayfair by 43.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

