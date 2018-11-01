Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $162.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

