Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 91,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

