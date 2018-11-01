Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $559,389.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,578.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,370. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $89.83 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.76.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

