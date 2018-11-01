Weatherford International (WFT) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

WFT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Weatherford International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Weatherford International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of NYSE:WFT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,448. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,641.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFT. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

