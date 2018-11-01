Weight Watchers International (WTW) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Weight Watchers International also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

WTW stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $409.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.25.

In other news, CFO Nicholas P. Hotchkin sold 131,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $9,946,717.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,870.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775 over the last ninety days. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

