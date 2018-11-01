Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

