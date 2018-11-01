Westamerica Bancorporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of WABC opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.05. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.75%.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 1,750,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

