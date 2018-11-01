WETH Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WETH)

WETH (CURRENCY:WETH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One WETH token can currently be purchased for about $197.33 or 0.03119604 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Radar Relay. During the last week, WETH has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. WETH has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $463,026.00 worth of WETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00149735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00243451 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.21 or 0.09852343 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WETH Token Profile

WETH’s official website is weth.io.

Buying and Selling WETH

WETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

