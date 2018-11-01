Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,543,000 after acquiring an additional 401,218 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 42.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

