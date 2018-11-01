White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

NYSE WTM traded down $9.48 on Thursday, hitting $877.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,672. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $786.23 and a 52-week high of $980.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 0.37.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.89. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 147.61% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,556,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,152,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

