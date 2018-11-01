Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

In related news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $686,679.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,181 shares of company stock worth $1,236,658. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

