Willis Towers Watson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,550 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,187% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $165.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

WLTW opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,473.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3,261.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

