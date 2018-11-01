WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 249.29 ($3.26).

MRW stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 255.40 ($3.34). The company had a trading volume of 5,609,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

