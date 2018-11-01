Woodcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $507,759.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001111 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000697 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp. Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

