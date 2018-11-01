World Acceptance (WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,958. World Acceptance has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $892.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

