Worldpay Inc (WP) Stake Lessened by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Worldpay comprises 3.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,786,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,011,000 after acquiring an additional 474,679 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Worldpay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,445,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,208,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Worldpay by 13.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,507,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,195,000 after buying an additional 790,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Worldpay by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,663,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,356,000 after buying an additional 818,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Worldpay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,774,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,936,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,732 shares of company stock worth $24,997,828. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.59.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Worldpay Inc has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

