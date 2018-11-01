WPX Energy (WPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,560,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,718. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

