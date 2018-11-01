Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Longbow Research started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

WH opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,103,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

