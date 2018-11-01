Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $957,788,000 after purchasing an additional 641,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,737,000 after purchasing an additional 520,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,659,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 333,806 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $55,859,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $220.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

