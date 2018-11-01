Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.33 Million Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.5% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 273,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George bought 220,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

