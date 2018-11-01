Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.58 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 272,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 125,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 606,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $39,507,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,901,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,783,027.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 495,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $32,153,968.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,462,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,668,582.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,751,036 shares of company stock valued at $241,523,426 over the last ninety days. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $70.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Longbow Research set a $75.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

