Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.73 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Corning by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $2,087,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

