Xerox Corp (XRX) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 50.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,861.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

