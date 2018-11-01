Yandex (YNDX) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YNDX. ValuEngine cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.97 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,543,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,044,000 after buying an additional 3,326,862 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,924,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,392,000 after buying an additional 2,427,233 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,386,000 after buying an additional 1,291,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,204,000 after buying an additional 1,195,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 681.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 995,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 867,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

