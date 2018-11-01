Yum China Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,318 put options on the company. This is an increase of 736% compared to the average volume of 875 put options.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 660.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

