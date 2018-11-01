Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. Ares Management LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management LP Unit.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Ares Management LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$21.50” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ARES stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 1,263,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ares Management LP Unit has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $159,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 46.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 81.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,297,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,960,000 after buying an additional 697,436 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

