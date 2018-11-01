Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Hovde Group set a $27.00 price objective on Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,523. The firm has a market cap of $546.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 18.87%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 14.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.