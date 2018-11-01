Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 46.2% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $22,516.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150124 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00245570 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.91 or 0.10165856 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zap

Zap’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,537,535 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

