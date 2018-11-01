ZoomAway Travel (ZMA) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 161,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 414,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

