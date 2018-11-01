Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 367 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra set a CHF 352 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 309 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 304 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 324.19.

Shares of VTX:ZURN traded up CHF 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting CHF 314.20. 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

