Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.17. 3,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 347,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

The firm has a market cap of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 4.52.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Armando Anido bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 352,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,971.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,318 shares of company stock worth $194,404. 12.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 120,570 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

