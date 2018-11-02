$0.45 EPS Expected for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of CBL opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.96. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 293,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,739,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,853,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 638,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

