$0.48 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (WU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.92.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,519,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 847,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,322 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 5,076.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 72,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 168,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

