$0.99 EPS Expected for Textron Inc. (TXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.90. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.15). Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 283,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Textron by 20.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Textron by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Textron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Textron has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

