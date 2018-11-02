197,676 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $7,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $2,974,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $28,474,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $669,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,700. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.48. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

