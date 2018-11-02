22,129 Shares in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Purchased by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,129 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KORS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,403 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $37,956,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 1,220.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,712 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,973 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Shares of NYSE:KORS opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Michael Kors’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $435,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,436 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,959 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

