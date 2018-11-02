3,677 Shares in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,212.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

