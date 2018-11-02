3M Co (MMM) Position Trimmed by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,278,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,678,000 after purchasing an additional 534,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $706,178,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $198.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $192.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $181.98 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

