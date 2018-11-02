67,649 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,146,000 after buying an additional 138,365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 403.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

