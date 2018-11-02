Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) CEO Ryan K. Woodley Sells 12,500 Shares

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AAN opened at $48.25 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.48 million. Analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 60.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 198.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $383,000.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.